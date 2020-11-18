Police officer Al Hutchinson hosts ‘QuaranStory Time’ for kids in town

National-World

Sudbury, MA (WBZ) — Every week, Sudbury Police Officer Al Hutchinson finds a different spot to set up shop.

“(I’m looking for) scenery, a place that some people don’t necessarily recognize but they know we are in Sudbury,” he told WBZ-TV.

And more importantly a place to prop up his phone.

Once he’s set, he gets to work.

He tapes “QuaranStory Time” for a quarantine crowd, complete with its own cartoon opening sequence.

“We call it quaran-times and it’s a way for us to connect with our students in the town but also the community so that they know with everything going on there can be some normalcy,” Hutchinson said.

Officer Al, the town’s school resource officer, told us it started eight months ago as a chance to reach the kids stuck at home.

“The first week that we actually taped our quaran-time was from my house because everybody else was in their house and I wanted to let them know that we are going to be ok,” he said.

And from the very first episode, the series has been a surprise hit.

“I’m always surprised at how many people tell me they have watched it, that they have seen it and they thank me and I appreciate it and we appreciate it as a police department because it’s important for us to have that connection with our community,” he told WBZ.

Connecting and spreading positivity in a pretty tough time, one children’s book at a time.

The story time airs most Wednesdays on the Sudbury Police Department’s Facebook page.

