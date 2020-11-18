Resignations take toll on Asheville Police Department

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As many as 53 Asheville police officers have left the force since the first of the year, including 49 who have resigned since June 1.

When you take into account those on military and other forms of leave, the Asheville Police Department is experiencing a 37 percent reduction in sworn staff.

Chief David Zack said that has led to adjustments that include prioritizing calls, longer response times, and fewer officers visible in the downtown area.

In October, News 13 reached out to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Hendersonville Police Department, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Wayneville Police Department and all have all been receiving applications from former APD officers, despite scarce positions and not always better pay.

Statewide, Asheville has experienced one of the largest impacts, but it’s not alone. Fayetteville’s had 26 resignations and six retirements since June 1, 2020. And there have 11 resignations in Winston-Salem’s police department. The N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police points to a high rate of chief retirements and openings. Nationwide, Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Buffalo all had high turnover.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.