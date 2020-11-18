Severe dust storm throttles visibility

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

QUINCY, CA (KOVR) — Authorities are warning people to avoid driving on Highway 395 in Plumas County due to a severe dust storm that has reduced visibility to zero.

Videos taken by California Highway Patrol at the Ag Station near Quincy show dust blowing fast and almost no visibility beyond a few feet.

Several accidents have occurred on the highway, CHP says.

It appears that the dust is coming from the recent wildfire burn areas in Plumas County.

The US Forest Service also says they’re monitoring two wind-driven wildfires burning in eastern Plumas and eastern Lassen counties at the moment. One wildfire, named the Gulch Fire, is burning near the small community of Chilcoot and can be seen from Highway 70. An evacuation order has been given for Vinton and an evacuation advisory has been issued for Chilcoot, per the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

A second fire is burning near Doyle and can be seen from Highway 395.

Highway closures should be expected in both areas, the Forest Service says.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.