Stores prepare for second wave of panic shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — Shelves are being cleared out and waiting to be restocked. As COVID numbers rise people are filling their pantries.

Doctor Phani Tej Adidam teaches marketing at UNO. He said people like to feel in control which explains the shopping frenzy we saw last spring.

“You just never know what’s going to happen, you just want to be prepared,” one shopper said.

Adidam said any panic shopping you see this time, should not leave us with the gaps we saw when the pandemic began.

The Nebraska Grocery Industry Associations said going all the way back to wear-houses and suppliers, changes have been made to prevent shortages. In grocery aisles, some suppliers might not have the variety you’ve seen in years past so they can focus on pumping out popular items.

“This time the problem is not going to be anywhere close to what we saw in March,” Adidam said.

This go round some are trying to go into stores with a level head.

“I’m hoping that if we do go into you know another lockdown people are…they’re more prepared they’re not as scared they’re not hoarding. You know don’t take our supplies people,” shopper CJ Gurnett said.

Adidam said trends show shoppers who over bought last time will probably do the same again. But from wear-houses to stores, everyone is prepared.

