U.S. Marshals search for murder suspect believed to be hiding in Kansas City

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The United States Marshals Service is asking for your help in locating a murder suspect believed to be hiding somewhere in the Kansas City area.

Steve Clark, 30, is sought on a Craighead County, Arkansas first-degree murder warrant.

Clark is 5’9” tall and weighs 170 pounds. He should be considered violent.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Anonymous information leading to an arrest could be eligible for up to $2,000 in reward money.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.