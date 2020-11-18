Viral TikTok vIdeo shows drunk driver swerve off highway before going airborne, police say

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Sparks, MD (WJZ) — A viral video on social media shows a drunk driver in Baltimore County going airborne in a ditch off Interstate 83, Maryland State Police said.

The video, which was posted on TikTok over the weekend, shows a car swerve off the interstate at the Belfast Road exit, passing between the posts holding up a highway sign and then going airborne.

State police said the driver refused treatment at the scene. He was not hurt but was cited for several traffic violations, including driving under the influence.

“The driver in this case was very lucky that he walked away without any injuries, even luckier that no one else was injured,” Maryland State Police spokesperson Ron Snyder said. “This was in the middle of the day on a weekend… anyone could have been injured, and this could have been a lot worse than it really was.”

The video is a good reminder to never drink and drive, police said.

As of Tuesday night, the video has 33 million views on TikTok alone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.