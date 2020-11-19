Christmas in the Park returns in one week, the perfect socially distant light display

National-World

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KMBC) — A popular Christmas tradition is returning to Kansas City in 2020 – and you don’t even have to leave your car to enjoy it.

Christmas in the Park returns to Longview Lake this holiday season, and it’s the perfect socially distanced event for the holiday season.

It’s a dazzling holiday drive-thru light show.

With more than 500,000 lights, 175 animated figures and splashes of Christmas color, the entire family will delight in the magic of this enchanting drive-thru winter wonderland.

The tradition begins on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, and runs through the start of the new year. It opens at 5:30 p.m. each night and runs to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

There is no cost to enjoy the light show, but voluntary donations are accepted and they got to benefit 36 local charities. Since 1987, more than $1 million has been raised.

