Father gets lightning bolt haircut to match son’s scars

PACIFIC, MO (KMOV) — Jonathan Tynes is really into cool designs and it’s what he does at his print shop in Pacific.

In fact, a few days ago he had a lightning bolt design cut into his hair.

His 5-year-old son, Hunter, has the same lightning bolt in his car, but it’s not there by choice. He was born with a condition that caused the plates in his head to be fused together prematurely.

At 21 months of age, Hunter had reconstructive skull surgery.

“He had to be cut from ear to ear, opened up and his skull totally reshaped,” Jonathan said.

The zig zag pattern was done so his hair would cover it up as it grew back, which worked on top, but the scar tissue on the sides didn’t cooperate.

It’s something Hunter has been very self conscious about lately.

“I said, your lightning bolts are really cool. I wish I had that. And he said, ‘well, if you think they’re so cool why don’t you get them?’ I said okay, then i will,” said Jonathon.

So he went to the barber and got a replica of his son’s lightning bolt scars shaved into his hair to match him.

