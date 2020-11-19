Hudson planning board delivers update on Amazon warehouse proposal

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, NH (WMUR) — Amazon wants to open a fulfillment center in Hudson at what is now a public golf course. The e-commerce giant said it will bring jobs and revenue, but not everyone wants to welcome Amazon to town.

In a virtual meeting, Hudson’s planning board delivered an update on the Amazon proposal.

The Hudson logistics center would be an Amazon Fulfillment Center, filling at least 2 million square-feet in two buildings at the Green Meadow Golf Course.

“We actually have two types of truck traffic, inbound from vendors bringing products there to be stored in the facility and transfer volume from other warehouses we have outbound trucks that are transferring out to other warehouses,” sr. manager of economic development at Amazon Broderick Green said.

The company representing Amazon said nearly 1,500 jobs would be created, more than $5 million in annual revenue generated and road improvements made.

But, the group “Save Hudson NH” opposes the Amazon project based on traffic, noise and environmental concerns. They said this project is far too big for Hudson.

Selectmen also have their questions.

“You can look at me and tell seriously that stacking two rows of cars that are going to taper down to one lane is a significant improvement?” Selectman liaison Roger Coutu said.

A final decision on the Amazon proposal is still down the road.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.