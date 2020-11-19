NYPD: Man slashes woman at Queens IHOP after being asked to wear face mask

National-World

New York (WCBS) — A woman had to get stitches after a violent confrontation over face masks in Queens.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at an IHOP on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.

Police say the suspect was asked to leave after he refused to put on a mask.

According to police, the suspect walked out for a moment, but then ran back inside, pulled out a knife and tried to stab an employee, slashing a 40-year-old woman on the arm as he swung the knife.

He then ran out of the restaurant and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she received seven stitches for the wound.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

