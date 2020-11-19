Police: Teen identified as suspect who placed deer heads near political, racial justice signs

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) — The Lake Oswego Police Department says it has identified the suspect who placed deer heads near a political sign and a racial justice sign in the Palisades neighborhood last month.

On Oct. 29, officers responded to a report of a deer head at Greentree Road and Campus Way at 9:19 a.m. Police said the head had been placed near a political sign, but no other details were released about the sign.

At 12:23 p.m. the same day, officers received a report of another deer head nearby on the 2700 block of Greentree Road. In that case, according to police, it was near a sign involving racial justice.

Thanks to help from the community, police said a School Resource Officer was able to work with detectives to identify the suspect.

Police said the suspect has been identified as a 19-year-old man from Lake Oswego. His name has not yet been released.

The case has been referred to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office. Police said the district attorney will review the facts and make the appropriate charging recommendations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.