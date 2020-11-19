Rooftop domes return to Café Benelux

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — Rooftop domes will return for a third season at Café Benelux.

Lowlands Group announced the annual holiday domes — Wisconsin’s first outdoor winter dome dining experience — will start Wednesday, Nov. 25.

New this year, the Lux Domes experience will be expanded to include the Lux Winter Loft Bar – a heated tent and warming bar where guests can safely wait before and after their domes experience. New food and beverage packages will also be available, including the Sweater Weather Mule Drink Package with Rehorst vodka and house-made orange cinnamon syrup; and the Mezze Platter featuring fresh mozzarella, salami and baba ghanoush dip with veggies.

The first round of online reservations go live for the general public Friday, Nov. 20 at cafebenelux.com/luxdomes. The six domes will be available starting launch weekend Nov. 25, 27, 28 and 29 (closed Thanksgiving), and then Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 23.

Additionally, Café Benelux will offer a street level outdoor dining experience – the Lux Winter Porch on Broadway – providing additional seating. The space will seat 20-25 diners in a socially distanced manner under a heated canopy. The area is open at both ends to provide air circulation, while still offering protection from the elements.

Outdoor Safety

In addition to its enhanced COVID-19 cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing processes, Lowlands Group is implementing a variety of procedures to keep outdoor dining safe. Staggered reservation times allow the individual domes to be disinfected with a fog atomizer machine between dining groups. All of the outdoor structures will be heated by industrial blowers that exchange 100 percent of the air every five to 15 minutes with fresh air from the outside. Additional mushroom heaters will be installed overhead for added guest comfort.

