Two officers praised for helping save elderly man’s life

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) — Two officers from the Gresham Police Department are being praised for helping to save an elderly man’s life last week.

On Nov. 11, Officers Marco Reyes and Jason Young were called out to a home in the 20100 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Police said a family member was worried about the 91-year-old man who lived alone and independently because newspapers and mail were stacking up and his trash cans had not been put away.

The officers knocked on the doors, then peeked in and saw the man lying on the ground. Police said the man was moving around but unable to get up or respond.

The officers forced open the door and rushed to the man, who had fallen and was unable to get up on his own.

According to police, the man could not remember how long he had been down.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and administered first aid. The elderly man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital to get the care he needed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.