Wisconsin man denied bond in plot against Gov. back in court

MICHIGAN, USA (WNEM) — One of the suspects charged in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was denied bond in a Wisconsin court on Nov. 18 for an extradition hearing.

Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with material support of an act of terrorism.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office said he will appear for a bond hearing on Nov. 19 after being released on a $10,000 bail on Oct. 19.

Higgins is one of several people charged for his alleged participation in the plot to storm the Michigan Capitol building and harm government officials. It’s alleged that Higgins provided assistance in the plan to kidnap Gov. Whitmer from her vacation home.

The next hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15.

