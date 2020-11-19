Woman charged with animal cruelty in dog abandonment case

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WILKES-BARRE, PA (WNEP) — Police have charged a woman from Wilkes-Barre after a dog was abandoned earlier this week.

Paige Sokolas, 19, Wilkes-Barre, faces two counts of cruelty to animals after she admitted to police that she abandoned the dog named Chance, a 6-year-old boxer/pit mix, in West Wyoming on Tuesday due to his aggressive behavior.

The dog was taken to Blue Chip Animal Rescue in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain, where it is being evaluated for possible adoption in the future.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.