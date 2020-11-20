Man convicted of ‘sucker-punching’ victim in 2019, causing victim to suffer brain injury

National-World

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPMT) — A 39-year-old Lancaster County man was convicted this week of a felony aggravated assault charge after a jury determined he “sucker-punched’ another man after an altercation at a private club in Lancaster on July 27, 2019.

Matthew P. Gibson, of Willow Street, will be sentenced following a background check in a few months, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant District Attorney Jared Hinsey said Gibson struck the victim after the two men had a verbal altercation inside The Alert Club at 764 Crystal Street, the DA’s Office said.

Hinsey played for jurors a video of the incident, captured on the private club’s interior surveillance system. The video shows Gibson punch the man in the head as the victim turned away from Gibson.

The victim sustained a brain injury which has caused seizures, according to testimony. The man’s jaw also was broken.

The jury deliberated Tuesday afternoon before deciding the case about 4 p.m.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright, who presided over the trial and will determine the sentence, placed Gibson on house arrest as part of bail conditions.

Several members of the club, witnesses to the assault, testified, along with the victim. Lancaster city police Officer Ziyi Skatz filed charges.

