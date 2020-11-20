Medical examiner IDs father, son who died in plane crash near Estacada

National-World

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — The Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a father and son who died in a plane crash in a remote area near Estacada on Monday morning.

Jared Scott Sabin, 44, and Gavyn Scott Sabin, 19, of Salem, died in the crash in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of the crash by aircraft controllers just after 6:00 a.m. that morning.

The plane had left Salem that morning, and the pilot had planned to stop in Troutdale before continuing on to Idaho then Utah, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear who was flying the plane at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the pilot had reported having trouble due to the bad weather and reported ice was beginning to form on the plane. The pilot said he was going to change course. Aircraft controllers lost contact with the plane a few minutes later.

