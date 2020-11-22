Waiawa Correctional Facility cluster grows

National-World

HI (KITV ) — Hawaii Department of Health reported Saturday 123 new COVID-19 cases on Oahu.

It confirms that 50 of those cases involve a cluster at the Waiawa Correctional Facility.

The Department of Public Safety reports 95 active cases in the facility.

“The Department of Health is working closely with the Department of Public Safety,” said Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “Additional safety measures are being taken to prevent further transmission in the facility. This includes restriction on all movement of inmates which was implemented earlier this week and limiting movement of staff between various parts of the facility to the extent possible. No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported thus far in association with Waiawa.”

