In an age of polarization, grassroots group works to reunite the United States

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HARRISBURG, PA (WPMT) — The 2020 presidential election has left the United States deeply divided, both culturally and politically. One grassroots organization is working to combat extreme polarization by facilitating spaces to respectfully discuss different points of view.

Braver Angels was born in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election to address political animosity.

“To build relationships, to help the nation heal after the election, and to try to build a house united,” said Ciaran O’Connor, Braver Angels’ chief marketing officer.

Affective political polarization, not only disagreement on issues but personal contempt and distrust, has been growing since at least 1972, according to nonpartisan foundation Democracy Fund.

“Our collective identity is a tribal one that’s built on mutual antipathy rather than necessarily on common values as Americans,” O’Connor said.

Braver Angels hosts grassroots events across the country through partnerships with community groups and other organizations. The events are now online only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Braver Angels volunteers and staff help guide the discussions using empathy tactics based on family therapy, O’Connor said. The goal is not to change anyone’s mind, but rather to empathize with people who have different opinions.

More than 100 members attended a Pennsylvania-based book discussion held online Nov. 18 to discuss “Union: A Democrat, a Republican, and a Search For Common Ground” by Jordan Blashek and Christopher Haugh. The nonfiction book was written by two friends with different political views after making several road trips across the country.

Haugh answered questions about the book and gave tips on how to engage people with opposing views. He suggested first approaching others as fellow people, not Democrats or Republicans.

“Often the best way to find common ground to talk about politics is to not talk about politics at all,” Haugh said.

In breakout rooms after the book discussion, members were able to converse in smaller groups.

Two new members—one identifying as conservative and the other as liberal—talked about social media echo chambers and media they saw as biased.

“I love my MSNBC and I can count on them to tell me what I want to hear,” Braver Angels member Sarah Maclas said, self-deprecatingly.

“I make myself watch CNN or things that I disagree with,” Braver Angels member Kregg Nance said.

The conversation moved toward a point on which they could agree: the dangers of staying in your own political bubble.

“Sometimes we jump past our biases and assume that it’s just pure truth,” Nance said.

“Right,” Maclas agreed.

The two also agreed on feeling tired of the fighting and wanting the country to heal, starting at the grassroots level. The crisis of extreme partisanship may be the catalyst for change, they said.

“It kind of has to start with us,” Nance said.

“It kind of does,” Maclas said.

There may be good reason for hope. Americans’ views on most issues are closer to the center than most Americans believe, according to international research group More in Common.

And a house less divided means a more united United States.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.