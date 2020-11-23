Local nonprofits continue to need support during unstable time

National-World

Quad Cities, IA (WQAD) — With the coronavirus prompting cancellations of various events in the Quad Cities community, nonprofit agencies are coming together to remind citizens that they still need support.

Major fundraising events have had to postpone or cancel altogether.

There are dozens of organizations in the community that will continue to need support. See the list of them here as you consider support for these hard-working organizations during an unstable time.

