Police led on high-speed chase through two counties

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MONROE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — One man is locked up, and another is on the run after leading police on a chase throughout two counties.

The chase started just after 6 p.m. on Saturday when police identified a suspect from a New Jersey theft leaving a home in Monroe County.

Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver took off on Interstate 380 north.

The chase came to an end with a crash along Route 435 in Wayne County.

Officers were able to take 22-year-old Kevin Taylor of New Jersey into custody.

A passenger, 44-year-old Kalif Pinnix, ran into the woods.

Investigators found nearly $80,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen gun through search warrants on three different cars.

Taylor is behind bars, and a warrant has been issued for Pinnix.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.