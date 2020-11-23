Two killed in stabbing at San Jose church housing the homeless

National-World

Two people are dead from injuries they sustained when multiple people were stabbed at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California, on Sunday night, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police said there had been “multiple stabbing victims,” some with life threatening injuries, of which two had succumbed to their injuries.

No church services were being held at the time of the stabbing, police said, adding that homeless individuals had been brought into the church to get them out of the cold.

The investigation is ongoing and San Jose Police were not able to release further details at this time.

This is a developing story and CNN will update when more information is available.