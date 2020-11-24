Extended Benefits unemployment program ending in Kansas

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) — Kansans who were counting on extended unemployment benefits amid the pandemic will see those payments go away.

The United States Department of Labor notified the state that the unemployment insurance Extended Benefits (EB) program is no longer active. This means Kansans’ last payable week on the EB program will be the week ending on Dec. 12.

The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) also is prohibited from making any additional payments, regardless of any remaining balance of EB entitlement. KDOL said Kansans no longer eligible for the EB program may be eligible to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) “if they qualify under all of the program’s federally mandated criteria.”

KDOL said it will be reaching out to claimants impacted by the end of the Extended Benefits program and will advise them that they may be eligible to receive assistance through the PUA. Since March, KDOL reported that it’s paid out more than 3.1 million weekly claims totaling more than $2.3 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.