Family establishes scholarship in name of 22-year-old UA student who lost her life in accident

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — Jenée Torng Dill was only 22 years old when her life was cut tragically short in an automobile collision. At the time of her passing, she was a senior pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in the School of Human Environmental Sciences at the University of Arkansas (UA).

Her parents, Joe and Kim Dill have established the Jenée T. Dill Memorial Endowed Scholarship for students in the School of Human Environmental Sciences in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at UA.

Jenée was described as a loving, kind-hearted person and a devoted volunteer for many causes, including senior assisted living centers, kids with Down Syndrome, the Boys and Girls Club of America, homeless shelters and food banks and her church.

Mr. Dill stressed that the scholarship “is about her, not about us.”

“The decision by the Dills family to honor the memory of Jenée with this scholarship will assist students in our School of Human Environmental Sciences for years to come,” said Deacue Fields, dean of the Bumpers College. “Students are the heart of our college, and scholarships are critical in helping us attract and reward them for academic excellence. They allow many deserving students to attend college who otherwise may not be able to attend. Jenée was doing very well and had a bright future, and this will help other students along the path to their future. We are thankful for the family’s support.”

Mr. and Ms. Dill said they created this scholarship because they would like to help someone else get their degree and pick up where their daughter left off.

The endowment was founded from gifts totaling $80,000 and will provide annual support.

She was also a math tutor who loved animals, exercise and swimming and devoted herself to the friends and family she loved.

The scholarship will benefit a sophomore, junior or senior in good academic standing in the School of Human Environmental Sciences, and preference will be given to those majoring in the food, nutrition and health program or the human nutrition and dietetics program.

Preference will also be given to students who graduated from The Covenant School in Dallas, Texas, and those who are active in community service.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.