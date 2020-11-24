Several school unions call on governor to shut down all public schools

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Several unions, including Connecticut’s largest teachers union, called on the governor to either make classrooms safer or shut down all public schools.

The Connecticut Education Association joined other the school-related unions in recommending that all Connecticut schools shut down and transition to remote learning next week, after the Thanksgiving holiday.

It said teachers felt the only other option was to immediately make several safety upgrades.

The unions issued a report on Monday in which they claimed that as COVID-19 numbers rose, classrooms across the state were not safe enough.

Their plan was simple.

They argued that all schools should go fully remote after Thanksgiving through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18 to help minimize the spread of coronavirus after the holidays. They only way schools should remain open, they said, was if statewide standards proposed in a document released on Monday were implemented and schools were fully staffed.

