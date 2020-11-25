14-year-old killed in hunting accident

National-World

HARTFORD, AR (KHSB/KHOG) — A 14-year-old boy was killed in a hunting accident near Hartford Monday afternoon, according to Arkansas Game & Fish.

Newt Hodge and his older brother, Kasey Hodge, had shot a deer and started to load it into their truck.

“They had put their gun mounted up against the truck,” Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesperson, Keith Stephens said. “When they put the gear in, the gun fell and discharged and hit the 14-year-old brother, and went through him and some of the shrapnel from the bullet hit his brother in the shoulder.”

The brothers were taken to the hospital where Newt was pronounced dead. Kasey is expected to survive.

“Something like this just happens in the blink of an eye,” Stephens said. “I’m sure that when they put that gun there they had no idea that it might slide off of there, but that’s when accidents happen.”

Friends of the family told 40/29 News Hodge, was a one of a kind young man who was a true cowboy that loved working on his parents’ ranch, hunting and rodeos.

“He lived life to the fullest where I think a lot of people don’t,” Dustin Dunn said. “He was there, right there in the middle of it. Picking up the rodeo, picking up the bucking horses, roping bulls, team roping, that’s what he lived for.”

“He’s a good kid, tough as boot leather,” Seth Taylor said. “He’d outwork 10 grown men, anywhere.”

“I don’t know how old he was when we had met him, but it took about five minutes to realize he was special,” Kirby Vaughn said. “He was going to be a dandy and he was, from the time I met him to just yesterday.”

Dunn told 40/29 News an upcoming rodeo scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5 in Natural Dam, in Crawford County, will be held in Hodge’s honor and all proceeds will go to his family to help pay for expenses.

This the second hunting death in the state so far this year, according to Arkansas Game & Fish.

