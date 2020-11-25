Flint officer facing additional charges after 2nd alleged victim steps forward

National-World

Flint, MI (WNEM ) — Justin Eric McLeod, a 36-year-old man from Flushing, was arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 18 on nine charges related to raping a minor. Those charges include:

Four counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree with a person under 13,

Two counts of criminal sexual conduct second degree with a person under 13,

One count of accosting a child for immoral purposes,

One count of aggravated indecent exposure,

One count of unlawful imprisonment.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office found out about the accusations from a sexual assault nurse earlier this month. Sheriff Chris Swanson said the alleged victim was underage when she was assaulted, which spanned over the last two-and-a-half years.

“This is not a relative of McLeod. This is somebody again in his circle of influence, through a friend. This individual over the past two-and-a-half years has fallen victim to his trap, utilizing his position of authority as a police officer, as a canine officer to convince a young individual that he loved them and that they were important,” Swanson said.

Swanson said on Wednesday, nine more charges were issued against McLeod after a second victim came forward.

“This individual is an example of more probably to come, sadly. But we want to give the green light to other victims that are out there sadly,” Swanson said.

According to the Flint Police Department, the former officer was immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave without pay.

Swanson said this also serves as a wakeup call to parents who might have vulnerable children.

“It’s called grooming and we use that many, many times as examples because there are people that you are around right now that you have to be very protective of so others don’t see that as an opportunity to groom,” Swanson said.

Swanson said they are still investigating this case. If you know of anyone who may have been a victim in this case, call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

