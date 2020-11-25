KC Mayor confident COVID-19 restrictions will hold up

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City, MO Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city intends to actively enforce its new COVD-19 rules for businesses.

The city conducted inspections over the weekend of businesses with a liquor license. They found more than two dozen places where there were mask violations, or where they remained open past the new 10 p.m. curfew. If those businesses continue to fail to comply, they could lose their liquor license.

When asked about the possibility that restaurants and bars might challenge the restrictions in court Mayor Lucas said, “I’m absolutely confident the order would withstand legal challenge. This has been tested repeatedly, not just in the law of Missouri but also throughout the country.”

The mayor pointed to a recent court challenge of new restrictions in St. Louis County. The judge refused to grant a temporary restraining order to prevent the regulations from taking effect. Lucas says city inspectors will be out again on Thanksgiving night and this weekend.

