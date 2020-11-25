Officers rescue woman being held against her will

National-World

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — Saginaw Police have rescued a woman being held against her will.

On Nov. 23 at 7:29 p.m., Saginaw Police Officers were in the 2400 block of Davenport when a vehicle drove past them. A woman in the back seat opened the door and screamed out “Help me. I need help.”

The officers said they recognized a potential kidnapping or human trafficking situation and tried to stop the vehicle near Davenport and Bay Road.

The driver took off, north on Bay with officers chasing behind. Officers said the vehicle continued north on Bay into Bay County and got onto southbound I-75.

Officers lost track of the vehicle, but a short time later a Saginaw Police officer found the vehicle on southbound I-675 and once again tried to stop it. The driver took off again and got off on Hill Street.

The chase came to an end at the dead-end of Westervelt Road in Zilwaukee.

That’s when officers said the man behind the wheel ran off, but he was taken into custody after a short chase.

The 25-year-old woman in the backseat was found safe and unharmed.

“It turned out to be a domestic situation, a domestic violence situation. The female was in the back seat, scared for her life at the point with threats made against her,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said.

Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth indicated he is very proud of the officers from Saginaw and others that assisted with bringing this potentially deadly situation to a safe resolution.

“A lot of these situations don’t end well. They can be commended for their bravery and going after this guy and it ended peacefully,” Gerow said.

Charges are pending with the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

