Pastor charged with child sex crimes spanning over a decade

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WHNS) — Greenville County deputies say a local pastor is facing charges for child sex crimes they say he committed over the course of more than a decade.

According to GCSO, 43-year-old Moises Norberto-Guerrero, the pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Jehovah Jireh Church on Easley Bridge Road, is accused of inappropriately touching a child who attended services there. The first report was made on October 19, 2020, but deputies say Norberto-Guerrero faces charges stemming from multiple victims.

During their investigation, GCSO says another victim came forward on November 16, 2020, with information Norberto-Guerrero inappropriately touched the victim on multiple occasions. After investigating the new claims and finding probable cause, GCSO arrested Norberto-Guerrero on November 19.

In warrants reviewed by FOX Carolina, one victim said they were forced to inappropriately touch the pastor between May 2017 and May 2019 at the church. The other victim described several instances of inappropriate contact between September 2008 and September 2011 at Norberto-Guerrero’s home.

He is now charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and 2nd-degree assault and battery.

Although the defendant remains in the custody of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are concerned there might be additional victims who have experienced similar interactions and they ask for anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

