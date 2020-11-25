Sacramento teen needs votes to advance on ‘The Voice’

National-World

SACRAMENTO, CA (KCRA) — Sacramento teen Larriah Jackson is hoping to make it to the next round on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Larriah this week was in a Four-Way Knockout, which means she and three other competitors saved by their coach during the Battle Rounds were fighting for votes to move to the next round – the Live Shows.

Larriah, who is on Gwen Stefani’s team, is facing Taryn Papa, who is on Blake Shelton’s team; Julia Cooper, who is on John Legend’s Team; and Ryan Gallagher, who is on Kelly Clarkson’s team.

Larriah sang Adele’s “One and Only” during the show Tuesday night.

It’s up to viewers to vote their favorite on to the next round. People were able to vote for Larriah up until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

On Monday, when Live Shows begin, the singer with the most votes will be announced and will move on in the competition. The other three singers will be sent home.

