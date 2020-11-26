1 dead after multiple random shootings in Nevada on Thanksgiving

National-World

Five people were shot, one fatally, and two suspects were arrested in Henderson, Nevada early Thanksgiving morning, police said.

Police received numerous calls from victims from different locations throughout Henderson, the Henderson Police Department said in a press release. All five victims were found by police with gunshot wounds in the same location.

“It is believed that the suspects were driving around the city randomly shooting at citizens with no apparent motive,” the Henderson Police Department said.

The suspects were described as a White male, in his 20’s or 30’s, and a While female, in her 20’s, both with tattoos or paint on their faces, according to police.

A 22-year-old man whose name has not been released was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The four surviving victims, whose ages ranged from 18-53 years old, were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspects were arrested on unrelated charges Thursday by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The department did not respond to CNN’s request for details on their identities or the circumstances of their arrests.