Assisted living facility going above and beyond to give residents a happy Thanksgiving

Genesee County, MI (WNEM) — This Thanksgiving will be difficult for those living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities who are unable to spend time with their families.

One facility is going above and beyond to bring some holiday cheer to their residents.

“It is not just a few employees who are thinking of what we can do, everybody’s coming together and throwing out their ideas,” said Aimee Noye, nurse liaison at Symphony Linden.

She said between family Zoom calls, special activities, light shows, and a special holiday meal, they are covering all the bases.

“We try to do what we can with safe communication for the families. Of course, they can’t come in to visit, no one can. There’s no in-house visitation,” Noye said.

Noye said everyone wants to make sure the people that are staying here don’t feel shortchanged for Thanksgiving.

“We’re coming up with special activities to do for the guests to keep them happy and put smiles on their faces,” Noye said.

With Christmas right around the corner, they are organizing the first ever Symphony of Lights – a community-driven display that will allow everyone to look at the beautiful lights around the entire premises from their cars.

It is something Noye hopes will make people forget about the pandemic for a little while.

“It was a vision and we knew we needed to do this for our guests, for the family, as for employees and the community,” Noye said.

The official lighting will be on Dec. 5. The Linden Pay it Forward page is still asking for volunteers to hang more lights and donations to buy more.

“Don’t give up. We’re gonna get through this together,” Noye said.

