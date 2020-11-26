Graduate uses his own money to help other families

National-World

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WNEP) — There were a lot of “thank yous” being said around Pottsville on this Thanksgiving Eve.

“There’s a lot of families out there that don’t have much, and they need help from other people, and I think it’s a good thing to give back to the community and make the community a better place,” said Billy McGowan, a Pottsville Area High School senior.

Every year, Pottsville Area High School and its clubs provide Thanksgiving baskets to families in need in this part of Schuylkill County, so a group of students took to the streets on Wednesday to deliver those meals.

“There’s so much food for them to have a nice Thanksgiving,” junior Caroline Gist said. “Especially during times like this with COVID, people can’t go to the grocery store, people might not be able to get anything, and seeing the joy on their faces really brings us happiness.”

2015 graduate Chris Belaus wanted to help out because he knows all about the struggle the holiday season can present. He donated $650 of his own money to help bring a little joy to families who may be struggling.

“Back in 2018, we lost a good portion of my family,” Belaus said. “We lost my father-in-law in October. We lost my aunt a couple days before Thanksgiving, and then my mom on Christmas morning, my grandfather the day after, then my grandmother in January. With all the holidays coming up and COVID going on and growing up, I didn’t have much. I had a very poor childhood. Basically, I just wanted to do something good and not feel sad during the holidays. I actually wanted to help out other people and make them feel happy.”

A gesture that makes people happy and a story that many will find inspiring.

