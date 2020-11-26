Man charged after allegedly assaulting victim with baseball bat

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have charged a man they say assaulted an individual in October.

A release from the Asheville Police Department states officers responded to Atkinson Street in north Asheville regarding an assault at 1 a.m. on Oct. 29.

The victim told police he had been physically forced into a residence then assaulted with a baseball bat and struck on the head by a handgun. APD reports the victim suffered a laceration to his head and a broken arm as a result of the attack.

Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Section were able to identify the suspect as Randy Arive Johnson, 37, of Asheville. Johnson has been charged by detectives with the following offenses:

-First degree kidnapping

-Johnson is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center for these and other unrelated charges under no bond, according to officials.

“The APD is committed to addressing incidents of violent crime within our community,” Wednesday’s release states.

