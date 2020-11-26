People are still resolving unemployment issues with time running out on federal aid

National-World

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — “Most people have given up. They’ve just given up and can’t get any answers.”

Like so many, Tisha Benton needs financial help this year. After exhausting her state unemployment benefits, she needed extended benefits from the federal government. That’s where her problems started.

After waiting two months for a response, she reached out to News 4 for answers.

“That’s my only income, so right now I could really use it,” Benton said.

News4 contacted the Department of Labor and Workforce Development to find out what’s holding up her claim.

“But instead of applying for the extended benefits program, she re-opened her claim, which caused an issue within the system,” Spokesperson Chris Cannon said.

Chris Cannon, with the Department of Labor, says if a person needs to move to a 13-week extended program, they will need to re-apply to a different program, starting the whole process over. But you need to act quickly because federal unemployment benefits end soon.

“We want everybody to remember that either Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the PUA, or the extended benefits program, they all end on December 26th. No matter if you’ve reached your maximum weeks or not,” Cannon said.

As for Benton…

“Yesterday, I did talk with the Department of Labor and the lady was very nice, and she got it resolved and I’ll get paid in the next couple of days. Thanks to Channel 4 for helping me out. I appreciate that!” Benton said.

She now just worries about others who aren’t getting through.

Cannon says for those who received federal assistance since March, your 39th week is going to end December 12th. Cannon says try your best to find work or try to apply for their Re-Employ Tennessee program.

