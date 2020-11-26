Police: Shoplifting suspect threatened Walmart employee with needle

National-World

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) — A New Haven woman was taken into custody after police say she threatened a Walmart employee with a needle before taking off with merchandise without paying.

According to Milford Police, officers responded to the Walmart at 1365 Boston Post Road on Wednesday for a reported shoplifting.

It was later determined that a 42-year-old New Haven woman, Amy Kiernan, attempted to walk out of the store with approximately $190 worth of merchandise.

When the loss prevention officer approached her, police say Kiernan pulled out a needle and threatened the officer before fleeing the area on foot.

Officers located Kiernan a short time later and placed her under arrest.

Police said that she was found holding a needle and a box cutter.

She was charged with second degree robbery, interfering with police, and sixth degree larceny.

Kiernan was released on a promise to appear in court.

She is scheduled to be in court next on January 4.

