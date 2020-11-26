Resident waits half an hour for crosswalk signal with buttons out of reach

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — For months, Misty Burch has been trying to cross the same intersection without getting herself killed.

Burch uses a motorized scooter, which allows her to move independently for approximately one block. It’s at the intersection of 17th St. and Bishop St. near Atlantic Station where her independence ends.

The intersection has a working crosswalk, but to activate the signal you need to push the buttons, something Burch is unable to do. When the city installed the crossing, it placed the crosswalk buttons several feet away from the sidewalk. At times, Burch has been forced to wait half an hour for someone to push the button for her. Other times, she chances it.

Burch says she’s made several requests using the City of Atlanta’s 311 hotline.

“They actually closed the case at one point within 24 hours, without looking at the issue,” Burch told CBS46’s Better Call Harry.

Two days after Harry reached out to the city’s department of transportation, the modifications began.

