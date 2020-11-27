Families spend Thanksgiving on the Christmas tree farm

National-World

RUDY, Ark. (KFSM) — Every family has their own Thanksgiving traditions. For some, it means piling in the car and heading out to the local Christmas tree farm to pick out the perfect tree for the season.

The Lollis Christmas Tree Farm is a family-owned and operated farm in Rudy, Arkansas. Wade Lollis said the farm has been open for more than three decades. Lollis said spending Thanksgiving on the farm is a tradition they share with the customers who keep coming back every year.

“My dad started it and my sister and I have helped out and her children and now her children’s children,” Lollis said.

They’ve been around so long, one Northwest Arkansas dad said he visited the Lollis Christmas Tree Farm as a kid and now he is continuing that tradition with his children.

“I was a kid when I first moved to Arkansas From Los Angeles,” Hubbard said. “I actually moved with my grandparents on this main road (near the farm) just a few houses down. We used to come up here every Thanksgiving when we were kids. After the Thanksgiving meal at my grandparents, we would always pick up a tree.”

The Lollis Farm is home to over 9,000 trees. The farm is open daily from10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. through December 22. The farm is located on Christmas Tree Lane in Rudy, Arkansas.

