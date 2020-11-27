Mother and daughter injured in shooting in Robertson County

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Springfield, Tenn. (WSMV) — A mother and daughter were injured in a shooting after a domestic incident at a home on Boyd Holland Road early Friday morning.

Robertson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call around 1 a.m. and found the 46-year-old women with a gunshot wound to the head and the 15-year-old daughter with a gunshot wound to her wrist.

The suspect, Robert Mitchell, 38, was still at the home when deputies arrived. He surrendered without incident.

Deputies said all three lived together at the Boyd Holland Road home and the shooting happened after in initial domestic altercation between Mitchell and the mom.

The mother is in critical condition with a life-threatening injury. The daughter is in stable condition with a non-life threatening injury.

Mitchell is being held at the Robertson County Detention Facility. He has been charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.