Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart to fellow New Jerseyans: ‘Wear a friggin’ mask!’

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Jon Stewart have a pandemic-year message for fellow New Jerseyans: “Wear a friggin’ mask!”

The famous trio — faces covered — appear on a New Jersey Turnpike billboard as part of the state’s #MaskUpNJ campaign, according to a tweet from New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy.

“Teamed up with some fellow New Jerseyans to encourage everyone this holiday season to wear a friggin’ mask,” The Boss tweeted on Wednesday.

“Let’s all come together and #MaskUpNJ so we can get back to what we do best — singing along and dancing together.”

With coronavirus cases soaring across the country as winter approaches, Murphy tweeted: “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to stay vigilant about #COVID19.”

New Jersey reported 4,100 new cases on Friday, with 19 new confirmed deaths, according to the state’s Covid-19 dashboard.

The slight decrease in cases came after New Jersey on Wednesday registered the second-highest total of new infections in the state since the pandemic began.