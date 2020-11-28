Ga Aquarium: Beloved Trixie the whale shark dies

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — One of the first whale sharks to grace the tanks at Georgia Aquarium died Friday.

Trixie was the largest female whale shark at the facility. She was having difficulty navigating the habitat earlier in the day. Her health rapidly declined, according to the aquarium. Despite efforts from animal care experts and veterinarians, Trixie passed away.

The aquarium stated in a press release that Trixie contributed enormously to the understanding of the species and their care since her arrival in 2006.

GA Aquarium went on to state:

“Loss is inevitable, but that does not make it any less painful. We are so proud to have been stewards of her care for 15 years. We will miss you, Trixie.”

