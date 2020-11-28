Puppy that went missing after deadly hit-and-run in Vernon found safe

National-World

Vernon, CT (WFSB) — A puppy that went missing after its owner was struck and killed by a car in Vernon last week has been found safe.

Saturday morning, the Vernon Police Department posted on Facebook to say that the missing dog named Ollie was found on Brighton Lane and was returned to the family.

Last Tuesday afternoon, 44-year-old Andrew Aggarwala was walking his dog on Phoenix Street when he was struck by a car. The vehicle then fled.

Aggarwala was pronounced dead at the scene.

A day later, police said they have a vehicle of interest in their possession, however, no arrests have been made at this point.

According to police, Aggarwala was walking his dog a short distance from his home when he was struck. The dog then ran off after Aggarwala was hit.

Police and many community members had been involved in the search for Ollie.

Aggarwala was well-known in the Vernon community, especially in the Vernon Soccer Club.

Detectives continue to ask for surveillance footage from homes in the neighborhood as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon police.

