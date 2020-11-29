Artisans set up shop on the streets to celebrate craft stroll

National-World

Marion, NC (WLOS) — Saturday’s theme for so many retailers nationwide trying to attract customers: Support small business!

Marion hosted its “Shop Small Saturday Craft Stroll” on Nov. 28.

McDowell County artisans, crafters and store owners were encouraged to set up shop on the streets downtown.

Locals and visitors alike could browse and shop from tent-to-tent, finding things like wood work, knitted clothing, homemade candles and mountain honey.

Merchants say these kinds of events are especially important during the pandemic.

“We’ve worked really well together over the past six months or so,” Ethan Boyles with Mount Ida Mixed Media said. “This kind of stuff right here is what’s keeping McDowell strong, keeping us together, and keeping our small businesses successful and helping us thrive in a time that most wouldn’t expect us to.”

The pandemic also meant CDC guidelines were in place; Wear a mask and social distance as best you can.

