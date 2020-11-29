Hospital staff receive surprise pie donations

National-World

Bettendorf, IA (WQAD) — Healthcare workers at two Quad Cities hospitals received a surprise donation Friday afternoon.

Village Inn donated 30 pies to Unity Point Health Trinity in Bettendorf and another 30 pies to Genesis East in Davenport. Each of those hospitals will then distribute the pies to the other hospital in their systems.

This donation comes on Hospital Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day, which was proclaimed by the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

One ICU Nurse at Genesis said she’s grateful for the recognition, especially after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It means a lot for us to have the community recognize us, and still kind of keep in mind that the pandemic is going on, because sometimes it feels a little bit like we’re forgotten,” said Genesis East ICU Supervisor Stacy Wille. “You know, I think people want to stop thinking about it a little bit because it’s stressful but it’s really really nice to be appreciated.”

Wille said she still discourages large family gatherings during the holidays to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to take strain away from hospital resources.

