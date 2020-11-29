Man charged with murdering his neighbor

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Transylvania County, NC (WLOS) — A Transylvania County man is dead and another is in jail this morning following a deadly dispute Saturday.

Officials say at about 3:30 p.m.. Nov. 28, they responded to reports of a shooting by the suspect Michel Brewer on Cox Road.

They say Brewer told them he shot his neighbor Larry Landreth during a dispute.

When deputies arrived they found Landreth suffering from multiple gun shot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brewer is in jail without bond and has been charged with Landreth’s murder.

The investigation continues, and an autopsy is scheduled for Landreth Tuesday in Winston-Salem.

A release from the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division states more information may be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Lt. Matthew C. Owen at 828-577-5078 or 828-884-3168. Anonymous tips may be called in at 828-862-7463 (86CRIME).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.