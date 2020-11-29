Man shot and hospitalized when, police say, he ran toward them after hiding in a dumpster

National-World

An investigation is under way after a St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer shot a man who had been hiding in a dumpster near a funeral home, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the North End neighborhood as officers looked for a man who had been involved in a domestic incident and nearby vehicle crash about 90 minutes prior, police said.

Police found the man hiding in a dumpster in an alley behind a funeral home and tried to persuade him to come out before deploying a pepper spray-like projectile.

When the man exited the dumpster, he ran toward officers who deployed Tasers and a dog before one officer opened fire, police said, citing preliminary information gathered by supervisors who arrived after the shooting.

St. Paul Fire Department medics treated the man, who was shot at least twice. He is in stable condition at Regions Hospital, police said.

No officers were injured. Those involved will be placed on administrative leave while the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s bureau of criminal apprehension investigates the incident.

The county attorney will review the bureau’s findings once the investigation is complete.