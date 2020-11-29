Man urges others to donate plasma as wife battles COVID-19

National-World

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — A metro-area couple and blood bank are sounding the alarm about the area’s blood and convalescent plasma shortage, which is used to treat COVID-19 patients who face serious or life-threatening infections.

Tony Winton’s wife Sandy spent part of the week waiting to receive the plasma at Burgan Mercy Hospital. The husband is pleading for people to donate plasma at their local blood bank.

“We can take care of our own by simply giving plasma,” Tony said.

From her hospital bed, Sandy said she’s received excellent treatment from healthcare providers at Bergan Mercy. But the shortage of convalescent plasma is out of their control.

She was ordered convalescent plasma to fight the infection on Tuesday. Sandy waited through Thanksgiving and finally received it on Friday.

Tony says it had to be shipped from out-of-state because local suppliers do not have enough readily available.

“Healthcare workers order it and they call about it and check on it and they told us, ‘it’s on its way and it’s coming,’” Tony said.

Nebraska Community Blood Bank is one bank that has been trying to keep up with the demand for blood since March.

“When the pandemic started, we have constantly been at a one to two-day supply of blood—a dangerously low supply of all different blood types,” said Kari Lundeen of Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

As for convalescent plasma, it contains antibodies that fight the virus in dying patients. Tony worries that the country is getting complacent and learning to live with the coronavirus pandemic. He hopes Iowans and Nebraskans who have recovered from COVID-19 donate plasma not only for their families, but for others who could lose their loved ones to the coronavirus.

“I’ve given plasma in the past, I know it’s not a pleasant experience, I get it,” Tony said. “But the people who are going through what my wife’s going through—they need it.”

Nebraska Community Blood Bank encourages people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma, their blood likely contains the antibodies.

