Cops say they arrest son in connection with shooting his father

Mobile, AL (WALA) — Police arrested 34-year-old James Downey after they say he shot his father on Saturday.

Officials say at approximately 10:50 a.m. on the day of the incident, officers responded to the 1700 block of Repoll Road in reference to one shot.

A witness told officers that she heard what sounded like an explosion and saw the victim fall to the ground. She said that she observed the son of the victim standing in the hallway with a shotgun.

Police say the victim was life flighted to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The son fled the scene prior to police arrival.

They say officers observed a large amount of marijuana in plain sight. They say officers also confiscated multiple rifles and a handgun.

Authorities say officers returned to the scene that afternoon with a search warrant. Downey was taken into custody and arrested. The victim is listed in stable condition at this time.

Downey faces charges of attempted murder, trafficking marijuana, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

