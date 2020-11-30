Neighbors rush to lift spirits of family after mother diagnosed with breast cancer

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KCNC) — A community in Colorado Springs helped a family in their moment of need. Andi Thomas was diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and her doctors said she had six months to live.

She’s now almost to the 10th month since then, but the ordeal, compounded with COVID-19, has been hard on Thomas, her husband and their family.

They later posted on NextDoor that they wouldn’t be decorating their home this holiday season, but a dozen neighbors stepped up to help.

“It just excites me. There is good humanity in this world, and we have people here in my neighborhood that prove it,” said Andi.

“I had absolutely no Christmas spirit. I told my kids… I just don’t have the energy. My wife might die. How can I be excited for Christmas? So this turned everything around for me. It’s a miracle almost,” said Andi’s husband, Tom.

Neighbors also created a GoFundMe page to pay for the costs of the electric bill.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.